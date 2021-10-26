Hyperion Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. During the last week, Hyperion has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyperion has a total market cap of $326,075.59 and approximately $1,364.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00051314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.34 or 0.00211820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00103661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

HYN is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

