Hydra (HYDRA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.54 Million

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Hydra has a market capitalization of $69.95 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.13 or 0.00029249 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00070315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00076959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.31 or 0.00102144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,012.82 or 1.00052139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.53 or 0.06643271 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00021608 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,538,598 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

