Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €52.81 ($62.13).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of BOSS stock traded up €0.74 ($0.87) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €53.44 ($62.87). The company had a trading volume of 161,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a twelve month high of €54.92 ($64.61). The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,406.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €46.59.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

