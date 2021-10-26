Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2021

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €52.81 ($62.13).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of BOSS stock traded up €0.74 ($0.87) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €53.44 ($62.87). The company had a trading volume of 161,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a twelve month high of €54.92 ($64.61). The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,406.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €46.59.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.