Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.480-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.950-$1.990 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.35. 558,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,151. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -680.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.56.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

HPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

