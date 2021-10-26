Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.950-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.500 EPS.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 558,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,151. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -680.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

HPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

