HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $765.00.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,328 shares of company stock worth $24,506,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBS traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $807.76. 7,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $690.76 and its 200-day moving average is $595.91. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $283.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.