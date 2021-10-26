Howard T. Slayen Sells 10,000 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $564.87 million, a P/E ratio of -236.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEHR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

