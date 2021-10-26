Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Reaches $0.16

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and $727,976.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00071541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00077186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00101906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,619.18 or 1.00229324 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.42 or 0.06705657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002635 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

