Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 228 ($2.98).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOC shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock traded down GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 148.80 ($1.94). 1,848,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,294. The stock has a market cap of £764.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 145.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 167.68. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 128.52 ($1.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 275.88 ($3.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.84%.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

