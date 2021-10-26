HNI (NYSE:HNI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

HNI (NYSE:HNI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $586.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HNI traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.49. 7,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HNI has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HNI stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 182.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HNI were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

