Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Price Tops $0.0458 on Exchanges

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $22.91 million and $176,197.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0458 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00053694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00213032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00104162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011683 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

HVN is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.