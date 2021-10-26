Hitchwood Capital Management LP Sells 10,000 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology comprises approximately 1.0% of Hitchwood Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hitchwood Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Spotify Technology worth $55,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,629,000 after purchasing an additional 900,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,289,000 after purchasing an additional 841,140 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 541.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 600,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,473,000 after purchasing an additional 506,879 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,095,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,537,000 after purchasing an additional 479,367 shares during the period. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,366,000. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $259.00 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.89.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.52.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

