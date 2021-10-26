Hitchwood Capital Management LP Buys 95,000 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 190.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $15,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 24.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 82,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 16,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 9.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,649,000 after acquiring an additional 29,542 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,994,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lemonade by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 33.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.94. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 2.01.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $324,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $430,473. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lemonade from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

