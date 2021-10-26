Hitchwood Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,933,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of Chegg at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHGG opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day moving average is $80.63. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.78 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.06.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

