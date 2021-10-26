Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.56

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.56 and last traded at $50.48, with a volume of 19448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.85.

HGV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

