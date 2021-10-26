Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.56

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.56 and last traded at $50.48, with a volume of 19448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 2.17.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $81,480,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,780,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,891,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,900,000 after acquiring an additional 904,977 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth about $23,704,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4,759.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 641,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,050,000 after acquiring an additional 628,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

