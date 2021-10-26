Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.56

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.56 and last traded at $50.48, with a volume of 19448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.85.
A number of analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 2.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $81,480,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,780,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,891,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,900,000 after acquiring an additional 904,977 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth about $23,704,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4,759.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 641,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,050,000 after acquiring an additional 628,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.
About Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)
Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.
