Highside Global Management LLC Sells 300,000 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Highside Global Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 824,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. APi Group accounts for about 7.0% of Highside Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $17,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in APi Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in APi Group by 128.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 45.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APG traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.41. 20,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,547. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

