Hiblocks (HIBS) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $35.90 million and approximately $348,620.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00070603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00076978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00101574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,134.72 or 1.00279322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,187.37 or 0.06650967 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021383 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

