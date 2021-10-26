Hhlr Advisors LTD. Trims Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. lessened its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 635,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 123,389 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Medicines comprises 0.6% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $55,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,226,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 70.2% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.23.

NASDAQ BPMC traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.62. 2,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,558. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.91.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. Analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $2,721,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,920 shares of company stock worth $5,621,396 over the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

