Hhlr Advisors LTD. Invests $12.54 Million in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 853,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. owned about 2.07% of Talaris Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $269,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TALS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.96. 181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,530. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.85. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $19.82.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). On average, analysts predict that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TALS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Talaris Therapeutics Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.