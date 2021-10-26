Hhlr Advisors LTD. Has $271.66 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,420,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,371,247 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 2.8% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hhlr Advisors LTD. owned 0.29% of Uber Technologies worth $271,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

UBER traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,852,660. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average is $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a PE ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

