Hess (HES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hess (NYSE:HES) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Hess to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect Hess to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hess alerts:

HES opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.08. Hess has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $92.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.89 and a beta of 2.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HES. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.07.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.