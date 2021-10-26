Hertz Network (HTZ) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hertz Network has a market cap of $626,642.77 and $23,610.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hertz Network has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00071541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00077186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00101906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,619.18 or 1.00229324 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.42 or 0.06705657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.