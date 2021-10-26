HEROcoin (PLAY) Trading Up 10.5% This Week

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 26th. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a market cap of $9.92 million and approximately $79,509.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00053300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00213013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00103918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

