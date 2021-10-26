Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.80

Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Henderson International Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HINT traded down GBX 0.88 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 164.38 ($2.15). 480,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,624. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 164.07. Henderson International Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 137 ($1.79) and a one year high of GBX 175.37 ($2.29).

About Henderson International Income Trust

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

