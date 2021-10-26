Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $47.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,344. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $922.75 million, a P/E ratio of 67.96 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49.

In related news, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $210,549.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,655 shares of company stock worth $1,186,013. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

