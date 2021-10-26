Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Shares of HTLF opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several research firms have commented on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

