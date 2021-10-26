Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.
Shares of HTLF stock opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $54.03.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.
About Heartland Financial USA
Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.
Read More: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.