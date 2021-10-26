Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLAN traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.25. The stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 724. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.87. Heartland BancCorp has a 1 year low of $66.30 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average is $92.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $2.508 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is 34.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLAN. Piper Sandler downgraded Heartland BancCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

