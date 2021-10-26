HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. HealthStream’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.
HSTM stock opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36.
In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
HSTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.
HealthStream Company Profile
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
