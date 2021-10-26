HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. HealthStream’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

HSTM stock opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HealthStream stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,915 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

