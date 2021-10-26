Head-To-Head Contrast: Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) versus Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) and Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.5% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Kidoz shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kidoz and Enthusiast Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $7.15 million 9.87 $100,000.00 N/A N/A Enthusiast Gaming $54.47 million 7.39 -$20.05 million ($0.24) -13.25

Kidoz has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enthusiast Gaming.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kidoz and Enthusiast Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 0 0 N/A Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 5 0 3.00

Enthusiast Gaming has a consensus target price of $9.42, suggesting a potential upside of 196.12%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than Kidoz.

Profitability

This table compares Kidoz and Enthusiast Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz -0.24% -0.27% -0.22% Enthusiast Gaming -32.89% -23.44% -17.03%

Summary

Kidoz beats Enthusiast Gaming on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kidoz

Kidoz, Inc. is a mobile advertising technology company, which engages in the development of software products focused on the children’s digital entertainment and advertising technology markets. It operates through the Ad Tech Advertising and Content segments. The Ad Tech Advertising segment includes banners, in-game advertising, completed view videos, and playable ads. The company was founded on January 12, 1987 and is headquartered in The Valley, Anguilla.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

