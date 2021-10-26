HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given “Market Perform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.24 EPS.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued a neutral rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stephens raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.41.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA opened at $241.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The firm has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.29. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $121.91 and a 12-month high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,627 shares of company stock valued at $11,909,748 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 390,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,722,000 after acquiring an additional 29,631 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.