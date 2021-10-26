HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Issues Earnings Results

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. HBT Financial had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ HBT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. 8,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,866. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $485.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.43. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HBT Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 156.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of HBT Financial worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.