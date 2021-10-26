Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.45

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.45 and last traded at $51.59, with a volume of 274700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.61.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

