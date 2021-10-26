Greytown Advisors Inc. Sells 5,673 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Greytown Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.03. 163,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,307,479. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.35.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

