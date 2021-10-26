Greytown Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock traded up $4.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $432.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,615. The company has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $437.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

