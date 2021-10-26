Greytown Advisors Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 39.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 0.7% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $875,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 163,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after buying an additional 31,820 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 29,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.73. 44,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,630,925. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

