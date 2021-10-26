Greytown Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,046 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the period. GlaxoSmithKline makes up 0.6% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,224,551 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 27.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 772,929 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 165,329 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,575 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,512,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.91. 21,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,748,549. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $107.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.