Greenlight Capital Inc. Sells 71,600 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Greenlight Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,108,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,600 shares during the period. Danimer Scientific makes up approximately 3.3% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $52,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNMR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 40,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 15.59.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DNMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $452,100 over the last quarter.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

