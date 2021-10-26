Greenlight Capital Inc. Has $15.18 Million Stock Holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,129 shares during the period. fuboTV accounts for about 1.0% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of fuboTV worth $15,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in fuboTV by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,094,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after acquiring an additional 137,479 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 169,964 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 145,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

In other fuboTV news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

fuboTV stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 191,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,119. fuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

