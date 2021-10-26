Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an in-line rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $36.78 on Monday. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Green Plains will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter worth $303,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 18.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter worth $2,345,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Green Plains by 13,487.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 347,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 345,142 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

