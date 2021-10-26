Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) by 230.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,213,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543,610 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.84% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming worth $28,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $825,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $4,441,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares in the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNOG stock opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNOG. Benchmark lowered Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

