Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,367 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gold Standard Ventures were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24,091 shares during the period. Loews Corp boosted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 6,998,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,962 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 82,042 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 59,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

GSV opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $171.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.06. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $0.97.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

