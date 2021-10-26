Global Partners LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share by the energy company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Global Partners has increased its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Global Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 236.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Partners to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 158.3%.

Global Partners stock opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.28 million, a PE ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Global Partners had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

