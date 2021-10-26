Glendon Capital Management L.P. Sells 150,000 Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total value of C$845,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,175,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,626,299.41.

Glendon Capital Management L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 250,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total value of C$1,370,050.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 356,200 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$1,478,586.20.

Calfrac Well Services stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,217. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$2.75 and a 12-month high of C$17.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$219.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.51) by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$207.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$215.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.56.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

