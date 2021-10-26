Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $55.81 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.45.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.