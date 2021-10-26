German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

GABC opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in German American Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of German American Bancorp worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.