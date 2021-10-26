Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Given a C$0.60 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt set a C$0.60 price target on Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of CVE:GSP opened at C$0.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.24. Gensource Potash has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$158.60 million and a P/E ratio of -63.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24.
Gensource Potash Company Profile
