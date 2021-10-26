Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Given a C$0.60 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt set a C$0.60 price target on Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE:GSP opened at C$0.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.24. Gensource Potash has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$158.60 million and a P/E ratio of -63.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24.

Gensource Potash Company Profile

Gensource Potash Corporation, a fertilizer development company, focuses on developing resource opportunities with focus on potash development in Canada. It holds interests in the Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

