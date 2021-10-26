Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Genocea Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of GNCA stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Genocea Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $4.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNCA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 61.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 99,895 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. 62.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

