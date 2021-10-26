Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,268 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,266,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,681,000 after purchasing an additional 365,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,120,000 after buying an additional 1,536,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,388,000 after buying an additional 262,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth $43,737,000. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $319.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.28 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 34.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

GMAB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.